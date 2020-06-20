WALKER, Michael Clarence:
Clare along with Gerard, Catherine, Chris, Anna and their families wish to thank everyone for their incredible love, kindness and support after the sad loss of Michael. He was a much loved husband, father, grandad, brother, uncle and dear friend to so many. We will treasure the beautiful words that have been written showing us what a special man we always knew he was. The continued support is so very much appreciated and we all feel so lucky to have such wonderful kind family and friends.
Published in The Press on June 20, 2020