WALKER, Michael Clarence:

Clare along with Gerard, Catherine, Chris, Anna and their families wish to thank everyone for their incredible love, kindness and support after the sad loss of Michael. He was a much loved husband, father, grandad, brother, uncle and dear friend to so many. We will treasure the beautiful words that have been written showing us what a special man we always knew he was. The continued support is so very much appreciated and we all feel so lucky to have such wonderful kind family and friends.



