WALKER, Michael Clarence:
On February 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, aged 76 years. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Clare for 51 years, dearly loved and admired father and father-in-law of Gerard and Jo, Catherine, Chris and Amy, Anna and Brian, treasured granddad of Georgia, Annabel, and Oliver; Greta, and Francis; Emma Clare, Brit, Anna, and Bridget; Evelyn, and Olive.
"May he rest in peace"
Special thanks to WesleyCare for their exceptional and compassionate care of Michael and his family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Michael Walker, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to The Parkinson's Society of Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the Mass. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Mary's Pro Cathedral, 373 Manchester Street, Christchurch, on Friday, February 14, at 1.30pm, interment to follow at Avonhead Park Cemetery. The recitation of the Rosary will be held at Michael and Clare's home on Thursday, February 13, at 7.00pm.
Published in The Press on Feb. 12, 2020