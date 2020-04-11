VELENSKI, Michael John:
On April 8, 2020, Michael passed away peacefully with love and support. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Donna, loved and respected father and father-in-law of Kelly and Tristan (Perth), Justine and Aiden (Westport), and Amanda and Dan (Rangiora), loving and doting grandad to all his grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Michael Velenski, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Apr. 11, 2020