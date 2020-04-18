Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



CMT GNR 847266. Of Culverden North Canterbury. Passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, Christchurch, April 17, 2020, aged 72. Dearly loved husband and friend of Christine. Loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Jasmine Treacy, Hayley and Ben Frame. Loved Poppa of Caitlin, Molly, and Phoebe; Clare, Tom, and Lilly and best mate to his dog Buddy. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Sharon and Tom, Colleen and Barry, June and Johnny, Jeanette and Graham, Marleen and Trevor, Paul and Janice, Norm and Jenny, and loved uncle and friend to many. Messages to PO Box 75, Culverden 7345. A special thanks to St Johns, Nurse Maude and the Amuri District Nurses. Details of the service will be announced following the lock down restrictions.







