TIMINGS, Michael James:
On December 29, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospice. Dearly loved husband of Debra, and much loved father and father-in-law of Luke and Danielle, Katie, and Will. Very proud Poppa of Oliver Michael. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Gerard, Bernard and Bev, Mary, Theresa, Angela and Carl, and Claire. Loved brother-in-law of Lindsay and the late Cynthia Ebert, Andrea and Pete, Mandy and Evan, loved by all his extended family, and a special friend of Ronnie. Messages to the Timings Family, C/- John Rhind Funeral Directors, 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service or online at bit.ly/mjtimings2912 A service to celebrate Mike's life will be held at St Barnabas Anglican Church, cnr of Fendalton Road and Tui Street, Fendalton, Christchurch, on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020