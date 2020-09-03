TAYLOR,

Dr Michael Cecil:

18.09.1953 - 01.09.2020

Much loved husband and best friend of Kathryn, and precious father of Leah and Tim; Luke and Donna; Adrian and Lucy; and Pa to Theo, Mariella, Hazel, Bella, and baby 'Bob' (soon to arrive). Cherished eldest son of John and Margaret, and loved brother of Peter and Carolyn, Sharon and lan, Victoria and Lou, Christopher, and Timothy and Sharon. With joyful hearts, we surrender Michael to the care of our Father in heaven.

John 14:1-3:

"Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father's house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you,

I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am."

There will be a Memorial Service for Michael at 1.00pm Monday, September 7, 2020. We regret that due to level 2 restrictions this is by invitation only. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Nurse Maude.



