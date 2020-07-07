SULLIVAN, Michael Joseph:

Born 25.12.1934

Died 7.7.2019

'I remember the day I met you,

The day God made you mine,

I remember the day he took you,

And will until the end of time.

We made our vows together,

Till death do us part,

But when God came and took you,

My whole world fell apart.

Sometimes I think I'm dreaming,

I can't believe it's true,

That I can go on living

When I no longer have you.

But among my tears and heartache

There's one thing that makes me glad,

That you chose me to share with you,

All these precious years we had.

And the memories of the happy years,

The joys, the tears, the love,

The years when we were together

Will stay with me forever.'

Missing you so much.

- Your loving wife, Ngaire.



