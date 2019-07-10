SULLIVAN,
Michael Joseph (Hoppy):
On July 7, 2019, suddenly at home surrounded by family, aged 84 years. Very dearly loved husband of Ngaire for 62 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Sue, Paddy and Debbie, Christina and Corrie, and Erin. Loved Granddad to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Much loved baby brother. A Funeral Service will be held at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 170 Hoon Hay Road, Christchurch, on Friday, July 12, at 12.00 noon, followed by interment at the Lincoln Cemetery, Boundary Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Press on July 10, 2019