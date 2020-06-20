STRATFORD,
Michael Joseph (Mike):
On June 18, 2020, unexpectedly at his home, aged 67 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Hamish and Emma (Central Otago), and Jason and Myra. A much loved Grandad of Patrick, Gabrielle, Claire, and Sefton. Loved partner of Paula, and former husband to Rosemary. Brother and brother-in-law of Marilyn, Rosemary and Lester Vette, and Bernadette and Brian Beattie. A much loved uncle of Jonathan. Messages to the family of Mike Stratford C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch, 8013. A celebration of Mike's life will be held at the Tai Tapu Community Centre, Rhodes Park, 722 Old Tai Tapu Road, Tai Tapu, on Wednesday, June 24, at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Shands Road Cemetery, 698 Shands Road.
Published in The Press on June 20, 2020