SCHOUT,
Michael Hendrik (Mike):
Passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, aged 62 years. Much loved husband of the late Joy, treasured dad of Heidi, and Sam, and their partners Tyler, and Callum; precious son of Rhonda, and best mate of Gil. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Mike Schout, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Mike's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, October 18, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Oct. 16, 2019