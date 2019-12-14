ROWLANDS,
Michael James (Mike):
On Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 73 years. Loved husband of Pam for 47 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Susan and Kevin, and Carmel. Dearly loved son of the late Oliver and the late Alberta (Bubbles); and loved brother of the late Rosemary. Adored nephew of the late Margaret O'Malley. Messages may be addressed to the Rowlands family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In keeping with Michael's wishes, a private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on Dec. 14, 2019