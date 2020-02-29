RAIKES, Michael Campbell:

Mike died at home in Karamea, on February 26, 2020. Aged 59 years. He was a dearly loved husband and brother-in-law, also a treasured uncle of nieces and nephews. Son of Ian and Thelma Raikes, brother of Richard (rest in peace), and Stephen Raikes. A buddy to Porky, George, Colin, Jeff, Hayden and many more. A true friend to many local residents of Rangiora, West Eyreton, Cust, Springbank, and Karamea. The Funeral service to be held at the Lamb and Hayward "Waimana Chapel" 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Monday, March 2, at 10.00am. No cards or flowers please. A donations box will be at the door for the Cancer Society.



Pinboard at entrance to put a photo of yourselves for loved memories.

Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, F.D.A.N.Z.



