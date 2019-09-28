Michael QUINN

QUINN, Michael Kent (Kent):
On September 25, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 80 years. Will be sorely missed by Rhoda, Mary and Lukas, Michael and Fiona, and grandchildren Sam, and Eva. Thanks to all those who cared for Kent at Karadean, and Christchurch Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of Kent Quinn, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Main Road, Oxford, on Tuesday, October 1, at 2.30pm, private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on Sept. 28, 2019
