On February 7, 2020, passed away at Christchurch Hospital, aged 78 years. Dearly loved father of Angela, Monique, Marcia, Deborah, Glenn, Rebecca, and Karen. Loving Grandad of all his 17 grandchildren, and great-grandad of his 2 great-grandchildren. Loved brother of Julia, William (deceased), Patrick (deceased), Moya (twin), Noreen, Bernardine, Brendan, Veronica, and Adrienne. Loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to the Peoples family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Mass for Michael will be Celebrated at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 170 Hoon Hay Road, Christchurch, on Wednesday, February 12, at 11.00am.

