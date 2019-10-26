MUNDY,
Michael Edward (Ted):
After a short illness, at Nurse Maude Hospice, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, aged 66. Loved husband of Leonie. Dad to Bevan, and Nick. Loved stepfather of Kerry, and Shane. Loved brother and brother-in-law of David and Margaret, John and Vie, Liz and Bruce, and Sue and Dave. A loved uncle, grandad and great-grandad. Thank you to the kind and caring staff at Nurse Maude Hospice. Messages c/- PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Oct. 26, 2019