MOSS, Michael Ernest:
On October 25, 2020, suddenly, but peacefully, aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of Angela, much loved father and father-in-law of Mandy and Hugh, and Simon and Mimi, adored Grandpa of Matthew, Andrew and Claire, Edward and Liana, Richard and Kate, Catherine and Sam, Allison and Mike, Great-Grandpa to Jack; Addison and Prudence; Hunter and Harper; Jacob; and Hazel. Our thanks to the staff of Ward 26 at Christchurch Hospital for their outstanding support and care. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Association would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Michael will be held in the All Souls Anglican Church, Church Lane, Merivale, on Friday, October 30, at 3.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Oct. 28, 2020