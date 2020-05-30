MOORE,

Michael John Brian:

On May 22, 2020, Michael passed away suddenly, aged 48, in Sydney, in the company of his much loved family Louise, Giselle, and Alexander. Michael was the proud son of Margaret and Brian, and a dearly adored brother of Sarah and Marcus. He had a special kinship with both Mark and Alice, and was sage Uncle 'Mickey' to Tobias, Felix, Elliot, Lucia, Olivia, and Isobel. Mike maintained a strong bond with Ben and Leila; and with Uncle John and other extended whãnau in Whanganui. He shared together with Monica and David Jackson and their wider family many treasured times in Sydney and Noosa. Michael's intelligence, his spirited conviviality and his kindness touched many. He would be so truly glad of all the thoughts and messages from his friends and associates at this time.

Vivere memento!

Rem tene, verba sequentur.



A funeral ceremony will be held in Sydney, with a memorial service in Christchurch, NZ, at a later time.



