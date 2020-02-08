Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral service 2:00 p.m. Dilworth School senior campus 2 Erin Street, Epsom, Auckland View Map Death Notice



Kenneth: ONZ, AO

Former New Zealand

Prime Minister

28 January 1949 -

2 February 2020

Mike Moore - dearly loved husband of Yvonne, and a cherished and respected brother, uncle, cousin and godfather of the Moore, Dereany and Goodall families, and devoted friend to many, passed away at his home in Maraetai, Auckland, on February 2, 2020. He was a son of the Far North, a Kawakawa boy who never lost touch with his roots and values. He was a man with a big heart who was kind, generous, caring, loving and who gave of himself 100 percent. He was a battler in his own life and a battler for others. An ordinary bloke who led an extraordinary life. He touched the hearts of so many people both in New Zealand and around the world. He will be fondly remembered for his wicked sense of humour, his generosity of spirit and his forward looking vision. His passing leaves an emptiness in all our hearts. The public Funeral Service will be held at Dilworth School senior campus, 2 Erin Street, Epsom, Auckland, on Friday, February 14, at 2.00pm. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Totara Hospice, 140 Charles Provost Drive, The Gardens, Auckland 2105.







