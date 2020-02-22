Michael MITCHELL-MULQUEEN

    Published in: The Press
Death Notice

MITCHELL-MULQUEEN,
Michael Brian:
Passed away suddenly on Monday, February 17, 2020, aged 25 years. Deeply loved by his partner Emma Lim, and a much loved son of Tony Mitchell, and Tania Mulqueen. Dearly loved brother of Hannah, Rebecca, and Adam. A much loved grandson of Brian Mulqueen, and Lois Edwards. Messages for the Mitchell-Mulqueen Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Michael's life will be held in our chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Monday February 24, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on Feb. 22, 2020
