MEADOWS,
Michael Raymond:
Suddenly, in Christchurch, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, aged 36. Loved father of Makylah. Loved son of LaiEs and Reggie. Loved brother of Jasmine and Isaac. Loved grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend to many. Messages to the Carver and Meadows Family c/- PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. A celebration of Michael's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entrance from Wilkinsons Road via Gardiners Road, on Tuesday, August 13, at 2.30pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 10, 2019