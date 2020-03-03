McLAUGHLIN,
Michael (Mike):
Died peacefully at his home, Westport, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of Shelley, loved father of Kelly, Ben, and Amy, special friend to Natalie and Jason, and girls, and Nick, and Paora, much loved Poppa to Elsie, Ryan, and Joel, and a loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend. Messages to 43 Domett Street, Westport 7825. The Requiem Mass for Mike will be celebrated at St Canice's Catholic Church, Brougham Street, Westport, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Orowaiti Cemetery.
Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in The Press on Mar. 3, 2020