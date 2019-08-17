MARKHAM,
Michael Brian (Mick):
Peacefully after a short illness, at Sacred Heart Hospice, Sydney, on Tuesday August 6, 2019, aged 69 years. Beloved husband and cherished friend of Bev. Loving eldest son of Pat and Rita Markham (deceased). Much loved brother and brother-in law of Tony and Pauline (Middlemarch), Paul and Bev (New Plymouth), Trish and Allan McCambridge (Timaru), Terry and Struan Cain (Christchurch), Marie Young (Timaru), Jo Walden and Dave Blyth (Christchurch), and Marie Markham, Barry Young and Shayne Walden. Special uncle of his nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Dearly loved, sadly missed.
A Memorial Service to be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Aug. 17, 2019