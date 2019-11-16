LISSAMAN,
Michael Alaric (Mike):
Peacefully, surrounded by family, on Friday, November 15, 2019, aged 72. Dearly loved (and exasperating) husband of Adrienne (née Carpenter). Much loved Dad and father-in-law of James and Pina, Alexander and Van, Christopher and Xiaoyan, Edward and Tiffany, Patrick, and Charlotte and James. Wonderful fun Grandad of Eli, Esten, Charlie, May, Luca, Eloise, and Kaia. Dearly loved brother of Catherine and the late Roger. Loved uncle of 11. Idolised by Yang.
Genius puzzle solver and collector extraordinaire.
Messages to the Lissaman Family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude can be made online via bit.ly/malissaman1511 or at the service. A celebration of Mike's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, at 297 Ferry Road, on Wednesday, November 20, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Nov. 16, 2019