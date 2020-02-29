Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral service 6:00 p.m. Westpark Chapel 467 Wairakei Road Burnside View Map Death Notice



Michael John (Mike):

On February 26, 2020, peacefully after a brief illness, aged 64 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Wendy, father of Paul, and Cory, doggy-dad to Baxter, and the late Missy, loved brother of Janice Clarke, Gill Lelliott; step-brother of Ralph (deceased), Anne, and Paul McKay; brother-in-law of Allen and Karen Higgison, and Millie Higgison, a loved uncle, nephew, cousin, and respected friend. Special thanks to "the good doctor", Dr Pete Wilkinson, and the wonderful team of carers for their care and support of Mike. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Mike Lelliott c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Mike will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, March 3, at 6.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.







