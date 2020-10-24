Michael LE LIEVRE

Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
Death Notice

LE LIEVRE, Michael Brent:
On October 22, 2020, passed away at Oxford Hospital, aged 63 years. Dearly loved Dad of Nikayla, and Jesse, and future father-in-law of Ben. Loved son of Jenny and the late Maurice. Dearly loved brother, brother-in-law, and uncle of Joanne, Dave, Melissa, and Kate, and a much loved friend of many. Many thanks to Oxford Hospital for their care of Michael over the past years. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Michael Le Lievre, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Michael's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, October 30, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter. In his honour, please wear bright colours.

Published in The Press on Oct. 24, 2020
