LAWSON, Michael Thomas:
Passed away on January 24, 2020, at Bishop Selwyn Hospital after a brief illness, aged 77. Loved only son of Olive and Tom (both deceased), loved brother and brother-in-law of Jean and Bob Milne, Gail and Garry Rudge (Australia). Loved and respected uncle of Carolyn, Michael and Sacha Milne, and great-uncle of Taylor, Josh and Aidan Milne.
Will be sorely missed.
Thanks to staff at ward 27 Public Hospital and Bishop Selwyn for their care. At Michael's request private cremation already held. Memorial service details to follow. Messages 15 Spring Place, Leeston 7632.
Published in The Press on Jan. 29, 2020