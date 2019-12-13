Michael LANEY

  • "Thankyou Mike for bringing my daughter safely into the..."
    - Lisa Grenfel
  • "A huge loss to all the families that had Mike bring their..."
    - Joan Everett
  • "So sorry to hear this. Michael delivered my beautiful..."
    - Susan Arps
  • "Mike a wonderful caring man ... always there for me they..."
    - Heather & Rob White
  • "Our deepest sympathy to the Laney family. Yvette & Engbert..."
    - Yvette & Engbert Hofenk
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
2:00 p.m.
St Andrews – Rangi Ruru Church
Christchurch
Death Notice

LANEY, Michael Guy: M.B.,
ChB, FRCOG, FRANZCOG
On December 11, 2019, unexpectedly at Auckland Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Monica, father and father-in-law of Rebecca and Sam, Jacqui and Henry, Charlotte and Stuart, a treasured grandfather of Siena; Isobella, and Evie; Cleo, and Freddie, much loved by James and Adriana, and Amelia and Charles, and Imogen. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Canterbury Medical Research Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Funeral Service for Michael will be held at St Andrews – Rangi Ruru Church, on Monday, December 16, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on Dec. 13, 2019
