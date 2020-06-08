KHAN, Michael Dellware:
(Formerly of Kaiapoi, latterly of Rangiora) On June 5, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 83 years. Deeply beloved husband of the late Emily, cherished dad of David, Andrew and Patricia, and a dearly loved grandad of Callum.
"Will be sadly missed"
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Michael Khan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to Celebrate Michael's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Wednesday, June 10 at 2.00pm, thereafter interment in the Rangiora Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on June 8, 2020