KAVANAGH,
Michael Gerrard (Mike, Mic):
Of St. Bathans. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mike in the loving care of his family at Dunstan Hospital on September 28, 2020. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Jude, cherished father and father-in-law of Jeff and Aileen, Tristan and Antony, Louise, the late Samuel, and Juliet, adored 'Grandad Michael' of George and Florence. In lieu of flowers a donation may be left at Mike's service for Dunstan Hospital Palliative Care and Central Otago Hospice. A service to celebrate Mike's life will be held on Saturday, October 3, at 2.00pm, in the St. Bathans Hall followed by a private cremation. Messages to: 36 Molyneux Avenue, Cromwell 9310.
Published in The Press from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020