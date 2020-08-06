KARST,
Michael David (Mickey):
Suddenly at home on Monday, August 3, 2020. Aged 62 years. Dearly loved and special brother and brother-in-law of Tim (deceased) and Julie, Nathan and Bev, and Mary and Steve. Fondly remembered by all his nieces and nephews. Loved son of the late Claire and David Karst. Special recognition of Rapaki Whanau, friends, and the Hurunui Community, and father of Jethro. A burial for Mickey will be held at the Waikari Public Cemetery, Kellocks Road, Waikari, on Friday, August 7, at 12.15pm. Messages to the Karst family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press on Aug. 6, 2020