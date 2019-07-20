JULIAN,
Michael Stanley John:
Suddenly in his sleep, at home with his loving family. Aged 29 years. Co-founder and CEO of a successful international start-up company. Talented table tennis player. Most precious elder son of John Julian and Jill Stanley. Dearly loved brother of Paul Julian and Hannah Lobb. Beloved grandson of the late Joan and David Stanley. Amazing nephew of many uncles and aunts. A private celebration of his life was held on Friday, July 19, 2019. Messages to 990 Earnscleugh Rd, Alexandra 9391.
Published in The Press on July 20, 2019