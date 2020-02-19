Michael JORDAN (1940 - 2020)
Passed away peacefully at home. Dearly loved husband of the late Ann. Treasured dad and father-in-law of Shane, Nigel, and Carla and Adam. Best buddy of Mischief. Loved brother of Julie, Grace, and the late John, and Jack. Loved brother-in-law of Tom and Helen Jackson, and a loved uncle, cousin and friend. Special thanks to the dedicated team of Caregivers, for their love, support and respect. Messages to PO Box 108, Hokitika 7842. As per Michael's request a private family service and cremation has taken place.

Published in The Press on Feb. 19, 2020
