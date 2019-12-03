HUNTER,
Michael Stewart Beckett:
On December 1, 2019 peacefully at Rosebank Hospital, Ashburton. Aged 82 years. Beloved son of the late Hugh and Elsa. Dearly loved brother of Jeremy and the late Victoria. Much loved uncle of Suzie and Ted, Jackie and Ian, and Grand-Uncle of Hamish, and Kirstie. Lifelong friend of Peter and Ruth Simpson, and loving godfather to their daughter Kirsten. Messages to the Hunter family, RD 1, Mt Somers, Ashburton 7771. A Memorial Service for Michael will be held at the Christchurch Transitional Cathedral, 234 Hereford Street, Christchurch, on Thursday, December 5, at 3.30pm.
Published in The Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019