Michael HANSBY

Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Service
Thursday, Jul. 16, 2020
11:30 a.m.
The Harewood Memorial Garden Chapel
Wilkinsons Road, Harewood
Christchurch
Death Notice

HANSBY,
Michael Joseph (Mick):
On July 12, 2020, peacefully in his 93rd year at Anthony Wilding Christchurch. Dearly loved husband of the late Nina, much loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Gael, Nicholas and Fleur, Jeremy and Deidre, Peter and Felicity, loved grandad of Michael, and Alex; Oliver, Sam, and Luke; Madison and Gracie; and loving great-grandad of Max.
R.I.P.
Messages for the Hansby family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A service to celebrate Mick's life will be held in The Harewood Memorial Garden Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, Harewood, Christchurch, on Thursday, July 16 at 11.30am, followed by interment at the Avonhead Park Cemetery.

Published in The Press from July 14 to July 15, 2020
