HANSBY, Michael Anthony:
Passed away suddenly on Friday, May 22, 2020, in Christchurch Hospital. Aged 69 years. Dearly loved son of the late Thomas and Valmai Hansby, stepson to the late Mary Hansby, loved brother and brother-in-law of Michelle and the late Dave Skinner (Westport), Wayne (Cairns), Terry and the late Ondy Weaver (Westport), and Tanya and Gary Cumming (Greymouth), and a much loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Messages to 19 Derby Street, Westport 7825. A private funeral service will be held Tomorrow (Wednesday). Due to Covid 19 restrictions, please register your interest of attending to [email protected]
Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in The Press on May 26, 2020