Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Michael Arthur (Mick):

Passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, aged 63 years. Loved son of the late Charlie and Molly (Rapahoe). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Bill and Sandy, Margaret, Paula and Jim Staton, Trish, Wendy, Eileen and David Taylor, Bernard (dec) and Rose, Peter and Jenny. Beloved uncle to all his nephews and nieces and great-nephews and great-nieces. A big thank you to Royce. A special thank you to the Doctors and Nurses of Ward 12 of Christchurch Hospital for their care. Messages for the Family can be sent c/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. At Mick's request a Private Cremation has been held and a celebration of Mick's life will take place at Rapahoe on August 10.







GREEN,Michael Arthur (Mick):Passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, aged 63 years. Loved son of the late Charlie and Molly (Rapahoe). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Bill and Sandy, Margaret, Paula and Jim Staton, Trish, Wendy, Eileen and David Taylor, Bernard (dec) and Rose, Peter and Jenny. Beloved uncle to all his nephews and nieces and great-nephews and great-nieces. A big thank you to Royce. A special thank you to the Doctors and Nurses of Ward 12 of Christchurch Hospital for their care. Messages for the Family can be sent c/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. At Mick's request a Private Cremation has been held and a celebration of Mick's life will take place at Rapahoe on August 10. Published in The Press on June 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers