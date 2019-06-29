GREEN,
Michael Arthur (Mick):
Passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, aged 63 years. Loved son of the late Charlie and Molly (Rapahoe). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Bill and Sandy, Margaret, Paula and Jim Staton, Trish, Wendy, Eileen and David Taylor, Bernard (dec) and Rose, Peter and Jenny. Beloved uncle to all his nephews and nieces and great-nephews and great-nieces. A big thank you to Royce. A special thank you to the Doctors and Nurses of Ward 12 of Christchurch Hospital for their care. Messages for the Family can be sent c/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. At Mick's request a Private Cremation has been held and a celebration of Mick's life will take place at Rapahoe on August 10.
Published in The Press on June 29, 2019