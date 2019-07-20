GOODSON, Michael John:
Died in a tragic boating accident on Lake Hauroko, Southland, on May 26, 2019. Dearly loved brother of Paul, and devoted and much loved father of Ryu (Japan). Lifelong soul-mate of Margaret Snowdon, and friend to her extended family. Michael was a dedicated parishioner of St. Michael and All Angels Anglican Church, where he is deeply missed. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Michael and All Angels, 86-90 Oxford Terrace, Christchurch Central, on Friday July 26, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press from July 20 to July 24, 2019