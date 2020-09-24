GOLDSCHMIDT, E. Michael:
On September 22, 2020, passed away peacefully at Edith Cavell Rest Home, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Bron for 52 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Brent and Sandy, Ian and Sarah, treasured grandpa of Zac, and Yazz (London), Rosa, and Joe, and loved brother of Tom (Germany), and the late Eva (Scotland). Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Michael Goldschmidt, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers and to acknowledge Michael's dedication to helping others, donations to Christchurch Ferrymead Lions Club, PO Box 10187, Phillipstown, Christchurch 8145, would be appreciated. In accordance with Michael's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. A celebration of Michael's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Sept. 24, 2020