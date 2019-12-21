GARDYNE, Michael Colvin:
Suddenly at home on Monday, December 16, 2019, aged 60 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Cindy, a cherished father and father-in-law of Jason and Narissa, and a loving grandad of Te Ariki, and Rylan. A much loved brother of Linda, and Marie. Messages for the Family can be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Michael's life will be held in Hope Presbyterian Church, 27 Aymes Road, Hornby, on Monday, December 23, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Dec. 21, 2019