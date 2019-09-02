FORREST, Michael (Mike):
Left us peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2019, aged 75 years. Reunited in eternity with his wife Andrea, daughter Natasha, and other loved ones who have gone on ahead. Loving father and father-in-law to Lisa and Daniel, Chris and Hannah, Stephen and Bridget, loving grandad to Liam, David, Naomi, Nicole, Sophia, and Ashley. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Mike Forrest, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Please join us for a Memorial Service to remember Mike in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, September 6, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Sept. 2, 2019