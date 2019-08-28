Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



23.11.1952 - 24.08.2019

Peacefully at Rosebank Rest Home, Ashburton, in the loving arms of his family after a courageous battle with cancer. Much admired and dearly loved husband and soulmate of Pauline. Treasured and much loved Dad of the late Paul (Doods), and Lisa (Bub). Respected father-in-law of Lynda, and Court. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Denis and Denise (deceased), Bernard and Jeanette, Gavin and Diane, John and Caroline, Kathy and Jon, Alan and Sally, Stephen and Nikki, Carol and Russ, and Liz and Warren. Brother in-law of David Bonifacio, Peter and Christine, Julie and Philip, and Chris and Kate. A wonderful and loved uncle to many. Heartfelt thanks to The Christchurch Oncology team, Palliative Care Ashburton, Ward 1 Ashburton Hospital, Rakaia Medical Centre, Dr Penny Holdaway, Dr Malcolm Wooton, Glenys at Nurse Maude and Rosebank Staff for their wonderful care. Messages to: The Doody family, 59 Johnston Road, RD 14, Rakaia 7784. In accordance with Michael's wishes, a private cremation and service has taken place.

A humble and gentle man.

Brave and uncomplaining

to the very end.

Too well loved

to ever be forgotten.







Published in The Press on Aug. 28, 2019

