Michael DIEDRICHS

  • "Deepest Sympathy to you all at this sad time. Love..."
    - margaret diedrichs
  • "Deepest Sympathy Auntie Ngaire and family ANNELIESE..."
    - anneliese diedrichs
  • "Deepest Sympathy to Aunty Ngaire and family, ANNELIESE..."
    - anneliese diedrichs
  • "Deepest Sympathy to you all. MARK AND MARGARET DIEDRICHS ,..."
Gregson & Weight
159 Wises Road
Buderim, Queensland
4558
(075)-443-9953
Death Notice

DIEDRICHS, Michael:
Aged 79. Michael passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, in Mooloolaba, Sunshine Coast Australia. Much loved husband of Ngaire, loved father of John and Melanie, grandfather of Jennifer, Pipa, Lynley and Robbie, and very special Great-Grandpa to Bella. Loved brother and brother-in-law to Annette and Peter, Ian (dec) and Anne, Mark and Margaret, Joyce, Raeoni, Pam and Julie. Much loved and respected uncle. Funeral to be held at Gregson & Weight, 159 Wises Rd, Buderim QLD 4556, Australia, on Wednesday, October 2, at 3.00pm. Messages to 2 Carol Court, Buderim Qld 4556 Australia, or [email protected]
Finally, at peace, he will be forever missed and remembered with love.
Published in The Press on Sept. 28, 2019
