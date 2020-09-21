Guest Book View Sign Service Information Requiem Mass 11:30 a.m. Sacred Heart Church 70 Spencer Street Addington, Christchurch View Map Death Notice



Michael Vincent (Vince) SM:

Reverend Father

Loved and respected Priest and confrère of the Society of Mary. Peacefully at Nazareth House, Christchurch, on September 20, 2020, aged 88 years. Loved son of the late William and Josephine Curtain. Loved brother of the late William Curtain, Marcia Adams and Ursula. Loved brother-in-law of Maureen Curtain and the late Charles Adams and a very much loved Uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A loved and respected member of the Society of Mary community at St Basils Court, Sydenham. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 70 Spencer Street, Addington, Christchurch, on Thursday, September 24, at 11.30am, followed by burial at the Waimairi Cemetery, Grahams Road, Christchurch. A Vigil Service will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 70 Spencer Street, on Wednesday, at 7.00pm.

R.I.P.







