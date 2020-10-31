Acknowledgment

Michael John (Mike):

8 July 2020

Gaynor, Jonathan and Janine, wish to thank all family and friends for the many cards and expressions of sympathy, Mass intentions, and charitable donations for the benefit of the Cancer Society, and all those who attended Mike's funeral to celebrate his life. Our sincere thanks to The Rev David Coster for his ministrations and to Andrew Bell, Funeral Director, for the dignified and professional funeral arrangements. A special thanks to Tom Lynch who arranged the livestreaming so that the service could be shared worldwide with our friends and family. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



