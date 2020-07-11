BUTTON,
Michael John (Mike): JP
Surrounded by his loving family at Christchurch Public Hospital, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, aged 74. Dearly loved husband of Gaynor for 50 years. Much loved father of Jonathan (Wellington), and Janine (Melbourne). He was also loved by their partners Linda and Ian. Cherished Grandpa of Madeline, and Laura. Loved brother of Peter Button, and Rose Mitchell (both in the UK), and a beloved Uncle to many. Thank you for the wonderful care from Dr Tony Rahman and the Ward 26 staff, Ruth Gerring and the Chemotherapy department, and Nurse Maude's infusion services team. Messages to the Button Family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. Donations to the Cancer Society in Mike's memory in lieu of flowers may be made online at bit.ly/mjbutton0807 or at the service. A celebration of Mike's life will be held in Cashmere Presbyterian Church at 2 Macmillan Avenue, on Wednesday, July 15, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on July 11, 2020