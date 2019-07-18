BURKE, Michael David:
On July 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, aged 62 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Mary for 42 years, much loved dad and father-in-law of Mike and Amanda, Lyndon and Carika, loving grandad of Robbie, Ivy; Reilly, and Luca, loved brother and brother-in-law of Paul and Colleen, Colleen and Geoff Rawson, Sharon and Roy Sherborne; Anne Gorman, Michael and Suzanne Gorman, Frances Gorman, and a loved uncle, cousin, and friend. Special thanks to the staff of Nurse Maude Hospice, and Parkstone Care Home for their wonderful support. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Michael will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, July 20, at 10.00am, followed by interment in Yaldhurst Cemetery.
Published in The Press on July 18, 2019