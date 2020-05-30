BROWN,
Michael Douglas James
(Mike):
Passed away after a short illness at Christchurch Hospital, on May 29, 2020, with loving family by his side, aged 65 years. Much loved partner and best friend of Jackie, loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Dana and JJ, treasured "grandgrad" of Julia and Emily, and loved son of Phyllis and the late Doug. Heartfelt thanks to The Team at Fulton Hogan Transport, Jim Edwards, Ruth Gerring, and the rest of the team at Christchurch Hospital Oncology. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Michael Brown, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Funeral Service for Mike will be held on Thursday, June 4; due to current limitations at gatherings please contact Dana at [email protected] for more details.
