BOURKE,
Michael Wayne (Mike):
On March 7, 2020, peacefully at home following a short illness, with family at his side, aged 65 years. Very much loved husband of Wendy, devoted father and father-in-law of Jaimee and Brett, and Hayley, proud and loving grandad of Rylee, Tayla, and Koby, a much loved son and son-in-law, brother and brother-in-law, uncle and friend.
"In our hearts forever"
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Michael Bourke, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Association would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Michael's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Thursday, March 12, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 10, 2020