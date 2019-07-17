BOLTON, Michael Geoffrey:
On July 14, 2019 at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Linda, father and father-in-law of Cathy and Tim, Dan and Anna, Dave and Elaine, Terryne, Ryan and Angie, Adam and Letisha. Loved brother and brother-in-law of David and Janet, Joe and Ma, Robert and Jan, Bon and Keith. Beloved Beebaa to all his adored grandchildren. A private cremation has been held and a Celebration of Michael's life will be held at the farm on Sunday, July 21, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from July 17 to July 20, 2019