Passed away at home on Sunday, March 1, 2020, aged 86 years. Loved husband of Evelyn, much loved father of Anna, Jon, and Michael, and grandfather of Nicholas, and Antonia. Loved brother of Klari, and the late Feri; Life Member of Crockford Bridge Club, and a loyal friend. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Michael Anda, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Memorial Service for Michael will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, March 6, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Mar. 3, 2020